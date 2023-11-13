Hello User
Sirca Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Sirca Paints India Experiences Upward Momentum in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:42 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sirca Paints India stock price went up today, 13 Nov 2023, by 0.43 %. The stock closed at 384.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 386.5 per share. Investors should monitor Sirca Paints India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sirca Paints India

On the last day, Sirca Paints India opened at 395 and closed at 376.4. The highest price reached during the day was 396.15, while the lowest was 377.25. The market capitalization of Sirca Paints India is 2115.62 crore. The 52-week high and low are 432.4 and 287.83 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 18564 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:42 AM IST Sirca Paints India share price update :Sirca Paints India trading at ₹386.5, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹384.85

The stock price of Sirca Paints India is currently at 386.5, with a percent change of 0.43 and a net change of 1.65. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

13 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST Sirca Paints India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.78%
3 Months-2.46%
6 Months14.27%
YTD11.77%
1 Year17.41%
13 Nov 2023, 09:02 AM IST Sirca Paints India share price Today :Sirca Paints India trading at ₹386, up 2.55% from yesterday's ₹376.4

The current data for Sirca Paints India stock shows that the price is 386, which represents a 2.55% increase. The net change in the stock price is 9.6.

13 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST Sirca Paints India share price Live :Sirca Paints India closed at ₹376.4 on last trading day

On the last day of Sirca Paints India trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 18,564. The closing price for the day was 376.4.

