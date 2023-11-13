Sirca Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Sirca Paints India Experiences Upward Momentum in Trading

On the last day, Sirca Paints India opened at ₹395 and closed at ₹376.4. The highest price reached during the day was ₹396.15, while the lowest was ₹377.25. The market capitalization of Sirca Paints India is ₹2115.62 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹432.4 and ₹287.83 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 18564 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Sirca Paints India is currently at ₹386.5, with a percent change of 0.43 and a net change of 1.65. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.78%
|3 Months
|-2.46%
|6 Months
|14.27%
|YTD
|11.77%
|1 Year
|17.41%
The current data for Sirca Paints India stock shows that the price is ₹386, which represents a 2.55% increase. The net change in the stock price is 9.6.
On the last day of Sirca Paints India trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 18,564. The closing price for the day was ₹376.4.
