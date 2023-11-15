Hello User
Sirca Paints India Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sirca Paints India stock price went up today, 15 Nov 2023, by 0.3 %. The stock closed at 384.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 386 per share. Investors should monitor Sirca Paints India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sirca Paints India

On the last day of trading, Sirca Paints India opened at 392.55 and closed at 384.85. The stock reached a high of 392.55 and a low of 375 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 2,115.62 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 432.4 and 287.83 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 13,521 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST Sirca Paints India share price Live :Sirca Paints India closed at ₹384.85 on last trading day

On the last day, Sirca Paints India had a trading volume of 13,521 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 384.85.

