Sirca Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Sirca Paints India Stock Plunges in Trading Today

On the last day, Sirca Paints India opened at ₹393.8 and closed at ₹386. The high for the day was ₹395.3 and the low was ₹385.75. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2148.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹432.4 and the 52-week low is ₹287.83. The BSE volume for the day was 26,537 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Sirca Paints India stock shows that the price is ₹391.25. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.06 and a net change of -0.25.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.81%
|3 Months
|-2.01%
|6 Months
|20.63%
|YTD
|16.49%
|1 Year
|20.49%
The current data for Sirca Paints India stock shows that the price is ₹391.6 with a percent change of 0.03. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.03% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 0.1, indicating a small increase in value.
On the last day of trading, Sirca Paints India had a volume of 26,537 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹386.
