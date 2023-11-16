Hello User
Sirca Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Sirca Paints India Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:41 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sirca Paints India stock price went down today, 16 Nov 2023, by -0.06 %. The stock closed at 391.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 391.25 per share. Investors should monitor Sirca Paints India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sirca Paints India

On the last day, Sirca Paints India opened at 393.8 and closed at 386. The high for the day was 395.3 and the low was 385.75. The market capitalization of the company is 2148.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 432.4 and the 52-week low is 287.83. The BSE volume for the day was 26,537 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:41 AM IST Sirca Paints India share price update :Sirca Paints India trading at ₹391.25, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹391.5

The current data of Sirca Paints India stock shows that the price is 391.25. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.06 and a net change of -0.25.

16 Nov 2023, 09:37 AM IST Sirca Paints India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.81%
3 Months-2.01%
6 Months20.63%
YTD16.49%
1 Year20.49%
16 Nov 2023, 09:19 AM IST Sirca Paints India share price Today :Sirca Paints India trading at ₹391.6, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹391.5

The current data for Sirca Paints India stock shows that the price is 391.6 with a percent change of 0.03. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.03% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 0.1, indicating a small increase in value.

16 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST Sirca Paints India share price Live :Sirca Paints India closed at ₹386 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Sirca Paints India had a volume of 26,537 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 386.

