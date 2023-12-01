Hello User
SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stocks Plummet as Investors Pull Out

1 min read . 09:05 AM IST
SJVN stock price went down today, 01 Dec 2023, by -1.33 %. The stock closed at 84.36 per share. The stock is currently trading at 83.24 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, SJVN opened at 84.5 and closed at 84.36. The stock reached a high of 84.66 and a low of 81.81. The market capitalization of SJVN is 32,711.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 86.31 and the 52-week low is 30.39. The stock had a trading volume of 745,458 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Dec 2023, 09:05 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹83.24, down -1.33% from yesterday's ₹84.36

The current data shows that the stock price of SJVN is 83.24. There has been a percent change of -1.33, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.12, implying a decrease of 1.12 in the stock price.

01 Dec 2023, 08:08 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹84.36 on last trading day

On the last day, SJVN had a trading volume of 745,458 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price of the stock was 84.36.

