SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stocks Surge in Trading

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, SJVN opened at ₹91.87 and closed at ₹91.32. The stock reached a high of ₹92.4 and a low of ₹90.57. SJVN has a market capitalization of ₹35,737.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹100.4 and the 52-week low is ₹30.39. The BSE volume for SJVN was 1,699,574 shares.
The stock price of SJVN is currently at ₹92.3, with a net change of 1.36 and a percent change of 1.5.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.11%
|3 Months
|13.3%
|6 Months
|122.37%
|YTD
|165.55%
|1 Year
|164.77%
The current data of SJVN stock shows that the price is ₹92.81. There has been a percent change of 2.06, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 1.87, suggesting an increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, SJVN on the BSE had a volume of 1,699,574 shares and closed at a price of ₹91.32.
