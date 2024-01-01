Hello User
SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stocks Surge in Trading

1 min read . 09:51 AM IST
SJVN stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2024, by 1.5 %. The stock closed at 90.94 per share. The stock is currently trading at 92.3 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Stock Price Today

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, SJVN opened at 91.87 and closed at 91.32. The stock reached a high of 92.4 and a low of 90.57. SJVN has a market capitalization of 35,737.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 100.4 and the 52-week low is 30.39. The BSE volume for SJVN was 1,699,574 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST SJVN Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:49 AM IST SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹92.3, up 1.5% from yesterday's ₹90.94

The stock price of SJVN is currently at 92.3, with a net change of 1.36 and a percent change of 1.5.

01 Jan 2024, 09:33 AM IST SJVN share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.11%
3 Months13.3%
6 Months122.37%
YTD165.55%
1 Year164.77%
01 Jan 2024, 09:12 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹92.81, up 2.06% from yesterday's ₹90.94

The current data of SJVN stock shows that the price is 92.81. There has been a percent change of 2.06, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 1.87, suggesting an increase in the stock price.

01 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹91.32 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, SJVN on the BSE had a volume of 1,699,574 shares and closed at a price of 91.32.

