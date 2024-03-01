SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Surges in Positive Trading Today

SJVN Share Price Today : SJVN's stock opened at ₹119.4 and closed at ₹118 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹122.5, while the low was ₹114.95. The market capitalization stands at ₹47,629.12 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹170.45 and ₹30.39 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,094,403 shares traded.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.37%
|3 Months
|31.77%
|6 Months
|93.38%
|YTD
|33.21%
|1 Year
|277.41%
The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is ₹121.2, with a percent change of 2.71 and a net change of 3.2. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
On the last day of trading, SJVN on BSE had a volume of 3,094,403 shares with a closing price of ₹118.
