Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Surges in Positive Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN stock price went up today, 01 Mar 2024, by 2.71 %. The stock closed at 118 per share. The stock is currently trading at 121.2 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Stock Price Today

SJVN Share Price Today : SJVN's stock opened at 119.4 and closed at 118 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 122.5, while the low was 114.95. The market capitalization stands at 47,629.12 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 170.45 and 30.39 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,094,403 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2024, 09:37 AM IST SJVN share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.37%
3 Months31.77%
6 Months93.38%
YTD33.21%
1 Year277.41%
01 Mar 2024, 09:06 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹121.2, up 2.71% from yesterday's ₹118

The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is 121.2, with a percent change of 2.71 and a net change of 3.2. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

01 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹118 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, SJVN on BSE had a volume of 3,094,403 shares with a closing price of 118.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!