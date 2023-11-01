Hello User
SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Sees Positive Trading Gains Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:11 AM IST
SJVN stock price went up today, 01 Nov 2023, by 0.63 %. The stock closed at 70.99 per share. The stock is currently trading at 71.44 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN

On the last day, SJVN's stock opened at 69.5 and closed at 69.63. The highest price recorded during the day was 71.55, while the lowest price was 69.47. The market capitalization of SJVN is 27,897.62 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 83.69 and a low of 30.39. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 1,465,627 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

The current price of SJVN stock is 71.44, which represents a 0.63% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock's price is 0.45.

