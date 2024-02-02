Hello User
SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Soars in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN stock price went up today, 02 Feb 2024, by 12.16 %. The stock closed at 127.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 143 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Stock Price Today

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, SJVN had an open price of 129 and a close price of 127.5. The highest price for the day was 146.3, while the lowest price was 128.75. The market capitalization of SJVN is 55,586.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 134.74, and the 52-week low is 30.39. The BSE volume for SJVN shares on that day was 4,337,008.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Feb 2024, 11:52 AM IST SJVN share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy1113
Buy1111
Hold1110
Sell1110
Strong Sell0000
02 Feb 2024, 11:45 AM IST SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹143, up 12.16% from yesterday's ₹127.5

The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is 143, with a percent change of 12.16 and a net change of 15.5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in price, with a positive percent change and net change.

02 Feb 2024, 11:32 AM IST SJVN share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NHPC100.298.899.7393.937.8100741.65
JSW Energy487.25-4.3-0.87518.65204.879935.13
SJVN143.616.112.63134.7430.3956431.86
Torrent Power1072.3520.81.981085.0420.0751538.94
NLC India270.1510.03.84266.4569.7937459.99
02 Feb 2024, 11:13 AM IST SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of SJVN reached a low of 128.75 and a high of 146.30 today.

02 Feb 2024, 11:01 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹127.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 4,338,481. The closing price for the shares was 127.5.

