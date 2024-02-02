SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Soars in Today's Trading

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, SJVN had an open price of ₹129 and a close price of ₹127.5. The highest price for the day was ₹146.3, while the lowest price was ₹128.75. The market capitalization of SJVN is ₹55,586.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹134.74, and the 52-week low is ₹30.39. The BSE volume for SJVN shares on that day was 4,337,008.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is ₹143, with a percent change of 12.16 and a net change of 15.5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in price, with a positive percent change and net change.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|NHPC
|100.29
|8.89
|9.73
|93.9
|37.8
|100741.65
|JSW Energy
|487.25
|-4.3
|-0.87
|518.65
|204.8
|79935.13
|SJVN
|143.6
|16.1
|12.63
|134.74
|30.39
|56431.86
|Torrent Power
|1072.35
|20.8
|1.98
|1085.0
|420.07
|51538.94
|NLC India
|270.15
|10.0
|3.84
|266.45
|69.79
|37459.99
The stock price of SJVN reached a low of ₹128.75 and a high of ₹146.30 today.
On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 4,338,481. The closing price for the shares was ₹127.5.
