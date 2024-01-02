Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

SJVN stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2024, by 2.24 %. The stock closed at 90.94 per share. The stock is currently trading at 92.98 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Stock Price Today

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, SJVN opened at 92.81 and closed at 90.94. The stock reached a high of 94.15 and a low of 91.75. The market capitalization of SJVN is 36,539.24 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 100.4 and the 52-week low is 30.39. The BSE volume for the day was 1,468,194 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹92.98, up 2.24% from yesterday's ₹90.94

SJVN Ltd (formerly known as Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd) is a public sector undertaking in the power sector. The company's stock price is currently 92.98, reflecting a 2.24% increase. The net change in the stock price is 2.04. The stock has shown positive growth and a decent increase in value.

02 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹90.94 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,468,194. The closing price for the day was 90.94.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.