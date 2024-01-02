SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, SJVN opened at ₹92.81 and closed at ₹90.94. The stock reached a high of ₹94.15 and a low of ₹91.75. The market capitalization of SJVN is ₹36,539.24 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹100.4 and the 52-week low is ₹30.39. The BSE volume for the day was 1,468,194 shares.
SJVN Ltd (formerly known as Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd) is a public sector undertaking in the power sector. The company's stock price is currently ₹92.98, reflecting a 2.24% increase. The net change in the stock price is 2.04. The stock has shown positive growth and a decent increase in value.
