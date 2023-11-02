SJVN Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

On the last day, SJVN's stock opened at ₹71.44 and closed at ₹70.99. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹72.5, while the lowest was ₹70.55. The market capitalization of SJVN is currently ₹27,925.12 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹83.69, and the 52-week low is ₹30.39. On the BSE, a total of 1,021,582 shares of SJVN were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
