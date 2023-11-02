Hello User
SJVN Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN stock price went up today, 02 Nov 2023, by 0.1 %. The stock closed at 70.99 per share. The stock is currently trading at 71.06 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN

On the last day, SJVN's stock opened at 71.44 and closed at 70.99. The highest price recorded during the day was 72.5, while the lowest was 70.55. The market capitalization of SJVN is currently 27,925.12 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 83.69, and the 52-week low is 30.39. On the BSE, a total of 1,021,582 shares of SJVN were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 09:02 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹71.06, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹70.99

The current data for SJVN stock shows that the stock is priced at 71.06. There has been a 0.1 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.07. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

02 Nov 2023, 08:21 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹70.99 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SJVN on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 1,021,582 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 70.99.

