SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN stock soars on positive trading day

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, SJVN's stock opened at ₹94.69 and closed at ₹92.98. The high for the day was ₹95 and the low was ₹92. The market capitalization of SJVN is ₹36,676.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹100.4 and the 52-week low is ₹30.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,808,466 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.