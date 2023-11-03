SJVN Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

On the last day, SJVN's stock opened at ₹71.65 and closed at ₹71.06. The highest price reached during the day was ₹75.25, while the lowest price was ₹71.44. The market capitalization of SJVN is currently ₹29,406.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹83.69, and the 52-week low is ₹30.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,886,501 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.