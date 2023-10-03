Hello User
SJVN Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST
Livemint

SJVN stock price went up today, 03 Oct 2023, by 1.04 %. The stock closed at 72.44 per share. The stock is currently trading at 73.19 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN

On the last day, SJVN's stock opened at 73.3 and closed at 72.44. The stock reached a high of 74.35 and a low of 72.32. The market capitalization of SJVN is 28,762.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 83.69, while the 52-week low is 29.9. The BSE volume for the stock was 3,992,825 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹72.44 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, a total of 3,992,825 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 72.44.

