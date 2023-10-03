SJVN Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

On the last day, SJVN's stock opened at ₹73.3 and closed at ₹72.44. The stock reached a high of ₹74.35 and a low of ₹72.32. The market capitalization of SJVN is ₹28,762.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹83.69, while the 52-week low is ₹29.9. The BSE volume for the stock was 3,992,825 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.