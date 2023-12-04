Hello User
SJVN Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST
Livemint

SJVN stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2023, by 0.12 %. The stock closed at 84.88 per share. The stock is currently trading at 84.98 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN

On the last day, SJVN's stock opened at 85.89 and closed at 84.88. The stock had a high of 87.62 and a low of 84.5. The market capitalization of SJVN is 33,395.4 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 87.62 and 30.39 respectively. The BSE volume for SJVN shares on that day was 1,392,436 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹84.88 on last trading day

On the last day, SJVN had a trading volume of 1,392,436 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for SJVN shares was 84.88.

