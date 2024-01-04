Hello User
SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:01 AM IST
Livemint

SJVN stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 1.12 %. The stock closed at 92.86 per share. The stock is currently trading at 93.9 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Stock Price Today

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, SJVN's stock opened at 93.86 and closed at 93.33. The highest price reached during the day was 94.10, while the lowest price was 92.25. The company's market capitalization is currently at 36,492.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 100.40, and the 52-week low is 30.39. On the BSE, a total of 1,760,564 shares of SJVN were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 10:01 AM IST SJVN Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹93.9, up 1.12% from yesterday's ₹92.86

The current stock price of SJVN is 93.9. The stock has experienced a 1.12% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 1.04.

04 Jan 2024, 09:38 AM IST SJVN share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.22%
3 Months20.88%
6 Months110.68%
YTD1.92%
1 Year164.48%
04 Jan 2024, 09:15 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹93.02, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹92.86

The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is 93.02. There has been a percent change of 0.17, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.16, reflecting a small positive change in the stock price.

04 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹93.33 on last trading day

On the last day, SJVN had a BSE volume of 1,760,564 shares. The closing price of the stock was 93.33.

