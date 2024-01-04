SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, SJVN's stock opened at ₹93.86 and closed at ₹93.33. The highest price reached during the day was ₹94.10, while the lowest price was ₹92.25. The company's market capitalization is currently at ₹36,492.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹100.40, and the 52-week low is ₹30.39. On the BSE, a total of 1,760,564 shares of SJVN were traded.
The current stock price of SJVN is ₹93.9. The stock has experienced a 1.12% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 1.04.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.22%
|3 Months
|20.88%
|6 Months
|110.68%
|YTD
|1.92%
|1 Year
|164.48%
The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is ₹93.02. There has been a percent change of 0.17, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.16, reflecting a small positive change in the stock price.
On the last day, SJVN had a BSE volume of 1,760,564 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹93.33.
