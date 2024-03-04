SJVN Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

SJVN stock price went down today, 04 Mar 2024, by -0.25 %. The stock closed at 121.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 120.9 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, SJVN opened at ₹121.75, reached a high of ₹121.8, and closed at ₹121.2. The low for the day was ₹120. The market capitalization of SJVN was ₹47,511.22 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹170.45 and ₹30.39 respectively. BSE recorded a trading volume of 172,944 shares for SJVN on that day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
04 Mar 2024, 08:06:47 AM IST
SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹121.2 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, the volume was 172,944 shares with a closing price of ₹121.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!