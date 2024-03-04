Active Stocks
Sat Mar 02 2024 12:49:58
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 155.15 3.43%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,430.35 -0.06%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 773.05 0.49%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 988.40 1.15%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 522.65 0.67%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  SJVN Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

SJVN Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2024, 08:06 AM IST
Livemint

SJVN stock price went down today, 04 Mar 2024, by -0.25 %. The stock closed at 121.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 120.9 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Stock Price TodayPremium
SJVN Stock Price Today

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, SJVN opened at 121.75, reached a high of 121.8, and closed at 121.2. The low for the day was 120. The market capitalization of SJVN was 47,511.22 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 170.45 and 30.39 respectively. BSE recorded a trading volume of 172,944 shares for SJVN on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:06:47 AM IST

SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹121.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, the volume was 172,944 shares with a closing price of 121.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie