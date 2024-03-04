Hello User
SJVN Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN stock price went down today, 04 Mar 2024, by -0.25 %. The stock closed at 121.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 120.9 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Stock Price Today

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, SJVN opened at 121.75, reached a high of 121.8, and closed at 121.2. The low for the day was 120. The market capitalization of SJVN was 47,511.22 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 170.45 and 30.39 respectively. BSE recorded a trading volume of 172,944 shares for SJVN on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:06 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹121.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, the volume was 172,944 shares with a closing price of 121.2.

