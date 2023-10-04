Hello User
SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST
Livemint

SJVN stock price went down today, 04 Oct 2023, by -0.15 %. The stock closed at 72.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 72.19 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN

On the last day, SJVN opened at 72.99 and closed at 73.19, with a high of 73.66 and a low of 71.71. The market capitalization of SJVN is 28,412.42 crore. The 52-week high of SJVN is 83.69, while the 52-week low is 29.9. The BSE volume for SJVN was 2,433,068 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Oct 2023, 09:12 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹72.19, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹72.3

04 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹73.19 on last trading day

