SJVN Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2023

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Dec 2023, 09:59 AM IST
SJVN Live Updates
05 Dec 2023, 09:49 AM IST
SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹86.94, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹86.74
05 Dec 2023, 09:39 AM IST
SJVN share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.35%
|3 Months
|27.11%
|6 Months
|142.52%
|YTD
|153.14%
|1 Year
|120.89%
05 Dec 2023, 09:04 AM IST
SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹86.74, up 2.07% from yesterday's ₹84.98
05 Dec 2023, 08:03 AM IST
SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹84.98 on last trading day