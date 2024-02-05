Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2024, by 10.97 %. The stock closed at 142.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 157.85 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Stock Price Today

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, SJVN opened at 129 and closed at 127.5. The stock had a high of 146.3 and a low of 128.75. The market capitalization of SJVN is 55901.34 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is also 146.3, while the 52-week low is 30.39. The BSE volume for SJVN was 7,481,254 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 10:10 AM IST SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of SJVN stock today was 144.25, while the high price reached 165.25.

05 Feb 2024, 09:50 AM IST SJVN Live Updates

05 Feb 2024, 09:41 AM IST SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹157.85, up 10.97% from yesterday's ₹142.25

The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is 157.85, which represents a 10.97% increase. The net change in the stock price is 15.6. Overall, this indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value.

05 Feb 2024, 09:31 AM IST SJVN share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week22.16%
3 Months71.99%
6 Months149.56%
YTD56.4%
1 Year332.37%
05 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹142.25, up 11.57% from yesterday's ₹127.5

The current data of SJVN stock shows that the price is 142.25 with a percent change of 11.57 and a net change of 14.75. This indicates that there has been a significant increase in the stock price, with a positive percent change and net change. Investors who own SJVN stock have seen a gain in their investment.

05 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹127.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SJVN on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 7,481,254. The closing price for SJVN shares was 127.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!