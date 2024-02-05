SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Surges in Trading Today

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, SJVN opened at ₹129 and closed at ₹127.5. The stock had a high of ₹146.3 and a low of ₹128.75. The market capitalization of SJVN is ₹55901.34 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is also ₹146.3, while the 52-week low is ₹30.39. The BSE volume for SJVN was 7,481,254 shares.
The low price of SJVN stock today was ₹144.25, while the high price reached ₹165.25.
The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is ₹157.85, which represents a 10.97% increase. The net change in the stock price is 15.6. Overall, this indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|22.16%
|3 Months
|71.99%
|6 Months
|149.56%
|YTD
|56.4%
|1 Year
|332.37%
The current data of SJVN stock shows that the price is ₹142.25 with a percent change of 11.57 and a net change of 14.75. This indicates that there has been a significant increase in the stock price, with a positive percent change and net change. Investors who own SJVN stock have seen a gain in their investment.
On the last day of trading for SJVN on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 7,481,254. The closing price for SJVN shares was ₹127.5.
