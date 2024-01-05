SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Sees Upward Trend on Positive Trading Day

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, SJVN opened at ₹92.97 and closed at ₹92.86. The stock reached a high of ₹95.86 and a low of ₹92.64. The market capitalization of SJVN is ₹36,967.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹100.4, while the 52-week low is ₹30.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,581,140 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.