SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Sees Upward Trend on Positive Trading Day

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, SJVN opened at ₹92.97 and closed at ₹92.86. The stock reached a high of ₹95.86 and a low of ₹92.64. The market capitalization of SJVN is ₹36,967.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹100.4, while the 52-week low is ₹30.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,581,140 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of SJVN is ₹94.07. There has been a 1.3% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.21.
