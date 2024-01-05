Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Sees Upward Trend on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST
Livemint

SJVN stock price went up today, 05 Jan 2024, by 1.3 %. The stock closed at 92.86 per share. The stock is currently trading at 94.07 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Stock Price Today

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, SJVN opened at 92.97 and closed at 92.86. The stock reached a high of 95.86 and a low of 92.64. The market capitalization of SJVN is 36,967.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 100.4, while the 52-week low is 30.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,581,140 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jan 2024, 09:09 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹94.07, up 1.3% from yesterday's ₹92.86

The current stock price of SJVN is 94.07. There has been a 1.3% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.21.

05 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹92.86 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, a volume of 3,581,140 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 92.86.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.