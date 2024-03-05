Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN stock price went up today, 05 Mar 2024, by 1.16 %. The stock closed at 120.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 122.3 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Stock Price Today

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, SJVN opened at 123.85, reached a high of 125.65, and a low of 121.75 before closing at 120.9. The market capitalization of SJVN was 48,061.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 170.45 and the 52-week low was 30.39. The BSE volume for SJVN was 1,403,496 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 09:02 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹122.3, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹120.9

SJVN stock is currently priced at 122.3, with a 1.16% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 1.4.

05 Mar 2024, 08:07 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹120.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the BSE, SJVN had a volume of 1,403,496 shares with a closing price of 120.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!