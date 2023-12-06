SJVN Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2023

SJVN stock price went down today, 06 Dec 2023, by -1.28 %. The stock closed at 86.74 per share. The stock is currently trading at 85.63 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Dec 2023, 09:42:50 AM IST
SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹85.63, down -1.28% from yesterday's ₹86.74
06 Dec 2023, 09:36:34 AM IST
SJVN share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
1.54%
3 Months
27.04%
6 Months
138.58%
YTD
150.07%
1 Year
108.39%
06 Dec 2023, 09:06:53 AM IST
06 Dec 2023, 08:03:01 AM IST
SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹86.74 on last trading day
