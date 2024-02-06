Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN stock price went up today, 06 Feb 2024, by 2.7 %. The stock closed at 148.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 152.15 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Stock Price Today

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, SJVN's stock opened at 145.65 and closed at 142.25. The stock had a high of 170.45 and a low of 135. The company has a market capitalization of 58,219.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 146.3 and the 52-week low is 30.39. The stock had a trading volume of 20,906,567 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2024, 09:11 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹152.15, up 2.7% from yesterday's ₹148.15

Based on the current data, the stock price of SJVN is 152.15. It has experienced a 2.7% percent change, with a net change of 4. This suggests that the stock has increased in value and is performing well.

06 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹142.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 20,906,567. The closing price for the shares was 142.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!