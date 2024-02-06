SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Surges in Trading Today

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, SJVN's stock opened at ₹145.65 and closed at ₹142.25. The stock had a high of ₹170.45 and a low of ₹135. The company has a market capitalization of ₹58,219.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹146.3 and the 52-week low is ₹30.39. The stock had a trading volume of 20,906,567 shares on the BSE.
Based on the current data, the stock price of SJVN is ₹152.15. It has experienced a 2.7% percent change, with a net change of 4. This suggests that the stock has increased in value and is performing well.
On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 20,906,567.
