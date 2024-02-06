SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Surges in Trading Today

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, SJVN's stock opened at ₹145.65 and closed at ₹142.25. The stock had a high of ₹170.45 and a low of ₹135. The company has a market capitalization of ₹58,219.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹146.3 and the 52-week low is ₹30.39. The stock had a trading volume of 20,906,567 shares on the BSE.

