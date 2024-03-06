SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Price Drops in Trading Today

SJVN stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -1.32 %. The stock closed at 121.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 119.55 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, SJVN's stock opened at ₹122.15 and closed at ₹122.3. The high for the day was ₹123.55 and the low was ₹120.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹47,609.47 crores. The 52-week high and low were ₹170.45 and ₹30.39 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,806,988 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.