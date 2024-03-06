SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Price Drops in Trading Today

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, SJVN's stock opened at ₹122.15 and closed at ₹122.3. The high for the day was ₹123.55 and the low was ₹120.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹47,609.47 crores. The 52-week high and low were ₹170.45 and ₹30.39 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,806,988 shares traded.
The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is ₹119.55, with a percent change of -1.32% and a net change of -1.6. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.84%
|3 Months
|33.09%
|6 Months
|89.38%
|YTD
|33.26%
|1 Year
|267.83%
SJVN stock is currently priced at ₹121.7 with a percent change of 0.45 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, the volume was 1,806,988 shares and the closing price was ₹122.3.
