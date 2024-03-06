Hello User
SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Price Drops in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:59 AM IST Trade
SJVN stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -1.32 %. The stock closed at 121.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 119.55 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Stock Price Today

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, SJVN's stock opened at 122.15 and closed at 122.3. The high for the day was 123.55 and the low was 120.25. The market capitalization stood at 47,609.47 crores. The 52-week high and low were 170.45 and 30.39 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,806,988 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:59 AM IST SJVN Live Updates

06 Mar 2024, 09:48 AM IST SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹119.55, down -1.32% from yesterday's ₹121.15

The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is 119.55, with a percent change of -1.32% and a net change of -1.6. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 09:37 AM IST SJVN share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.84%
3 Months33.09%
6 Months89.38%
YTD33.26%
1 Year267.83%
06 Mar 2024, 09:10 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹121.7, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹121.15

SJVN stock is currently priced at 121.7 with a percent change of 0.45 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹122.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, the volume was 1,806,988 shares and the closing price was 122.3.

