SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, SJVN opened at ₹75.4 and closed at ₹74.83. The stock reached a high of ₹75.53 and a low of ₹73.55. The market capitalization of SJVN is ₹29,025.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹83.69 and the 52-week low is ₹30.39. The BSE volume for SJVN was 860,027 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.41%
|3 Months
|32.29%
|6 Months
|96.67%
|YTD
|115.62%
|1 Year
|111.3%
The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is ₹73.86. There has been a percent change of -1.3, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.97, suggesting a decline in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, SJVN had a volume of 860,027 shares with a closing price of ₹74.83.
