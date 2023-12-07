LIVE UPDATES

SJVN Share Price Live blog for 07 Dec 2023

1 min read . Updated: 07 Dec 2023, 08:06 AM IST

SJVN stock price went down today, 07 Dec 2023, by -1.48 %. The stock closed at 85.63 per share. The stock is currently trading at 84.36 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.