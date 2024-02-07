Hello User
SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Shares Plummet as Investors React to Disappointing News

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:31 AM IST
SJVN stock price went down today, 07 Feb 2024, by -0.78 %. The stock closed at 148.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 147 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Stock Price Today

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, SJVN opened at 152.15 and closed at 148.15. The stock had a high of 159.7 and a low of 144. The market capitalization of SJVN is 57,767.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 170.45 and the 52-week low is 30.39. On the BSE, there were a total of 4,305,847 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:31 AM IST SJVN share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week14.85%
3 Months72.82%
6 Months162.88%
YTD61.57%
1 Year341.29%
07 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹147, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹148.15

As of the current data, the stock price of SJVN is 147, with a percent change of -0.78% and a net change of -1.15. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.78% from its previous value, resulting in a net decrease of 1.15.

07 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹148.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SJVN on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 4,305,847. The closing price for the shares was 148.15.

