SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Shares Plummet as Investors React to Disappointing News

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, SJVN opened at ₹152.15 and closed at ₹148.15. The stock had a high of ₹159.7 and a low of ₹144. The market capitalization of SJVN is ₹57,767.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹170.45 and the 52-week low is ₹30.39. On the BSE, there were a total of 4,305,847 shares traded.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|14.85%
|3 Months
|72.82%
|6 Months
|162.88%
|YTD
|61.57%
|1 Year
|341.29%
As of the current data, the stock price of SJVN is ₹147, with a percent change of -0.78% and a net change of -1.15. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.78% from its previous value, resulting in a net decrease of ₹1.15.
On the last day of trading for SJVN on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 4,305,847. The closing price for the shares was ₹148.15.
