SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Plummets as Trading Takes a Hit

On the last day, SJVN's open price was ₹74.35, close price was ₹73.86, high was ₹75.6, and low was ₹73.1. The market capitalization was ₹28,864.35 crore. The 52-week high was ₹83.69, and the 52-week low was ₹30.39. The BSE volume for SJVN shares was 1,784,276.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is ₹73.45, with a percent change of -0.56 and a net change of -0.41. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.46%
|3 Months
|31.87%
|6 Months
|93.29%
|YTD
|114.45%
|1 Year
|103.46%
On the last day, SJVN had a trading volume of 1,784,276 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of ₹73.86 per share.
