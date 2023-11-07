Hello User
SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Plummets as Trading Takes a Hit

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:51 AM IST
SJVN stock price went down today, 07 Nov 2023, by -0.56 %. The stock closed at 73.86 per share. The stock is currently trading at 73.45 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN

On the last day, SJVN's open price was 74.35, close price was 73.86, high was 75.6, and low was 73.1. The market capitalization was 28,864.35 crore. The 52-week high was 83.69, and the 52-week low was 30.39. The BSE volume for SJVN shares was 1,784,276.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST SJVN Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹73.45, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹73.86

The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is 73.45, with a percent change of -0.56 and a net change of -0.41. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

07 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST SJVN share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.46%
3 Months31.87%
6 Months93.29%
YTD114.45%
1 Year103.46%
07 Nov 2023, 09:18 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹73.45, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹73.86

The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is 73.45. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.56, indicating a slight decrease. The net change is -0.41, suggesting a decrease in value. Overall, the stock has seen a slight decline in its price.

07 Nov 2023, 08:21 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹73.86 on last trading day

On the last day, SJVN had a trading volume of 1,784,276 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 73.86 per share.

