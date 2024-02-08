Hello User
SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST
Livemint

SJVN stock price went down today, 08 Feb 2024, by -0.03 %. The stock closed at 147 per share. The stock is currently trading at 146.95 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Stock Price Today

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, SJVN had an opening price of 148.65, a closing price of 147, a high of 157.2, and a low of 145.8. The market capitalization of SJVN stands at 57,748.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 170.45 and the 52-week low is 30.39. On the BSE, a total of 7,787,280 shares were traded for SJVN.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹146.95, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹147

The current data for SJVN stock shows that its price is 146.95. There has been a percent change of -0.03 and a net change of -0.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

08 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹147 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, SJVN on the BSE saw a volume of 7,787,280 shares and closed at a price of 147.

