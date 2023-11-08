SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Soars on Strong Trading Performance

On the last day, the opening price of SJVN was ₹74.04, and the closing price was ₹73.45. The stock had a high of ₹77.3 and a low of ₹73.59. The market capitalization of SJVN is ₹30,062.93 crore, and its 52-week high and low are ₹83.69 and ₹30.39, respectively. The BSE volume for SJVN was 3,378,546 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.