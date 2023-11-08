Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Soars on Strong Trading Performance

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 11:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 0.92 %. The stock closed at 76.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 77.2 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN

On the last day, the opening price of SJVN was 74.04, and the closing price was 73.45. The stock had a high of 77.3 and a low of 73.59. The market capitalization of SJVN is 30,062.93 crore, and its 52-week high and low are 83.69 and 30.39, respectively. The BSE volume for SJVN was 3,378,546 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 11:02 AM IST SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹77.2, up 0.92% from yesterday's ₹76.5

As of the current data, the stock price of SJVN is 77.2. There has been a percent change of 0.92, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.7, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 0.7 from its previous value.

08 Nov 2023, 10:39 AM IST SJVN share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NHPC51.41.142.2756.7836.851631.48
Torrent Power762.69.91.32767.85420.0736651.84
SJVN77.30.81.0583.6930.3930377.32
NLC India150.559.36.58147.469.7920875.81
CESC88.441.441.6694.462.2511723.34
08 Nov 2023, 10:32 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹77.28, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹76.5

The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is 77.28 with a percent change of 1.02. This means that the stock has increased by 1.02% from the previous trading day. The net change is 0.78, indicating that the stock has increased by 0.78 in value. Overall, the stock has experienced a small increase in value.

08 Nov 2023, 10:26 AM IST SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of SJVN stock today was 76.84 and the high price was 78.53.

08 Nov 2023, 10:01 AM IST SJVN Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM IST SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹77.64, up 1.49% from yesterday's ₹76.5

The current stock price of SJVN is 77.64. There has been a 1.49% increase in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of 1.14.

08 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST SJVN share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.67%
3 Months38.76%
6 Months105.09%
YTD123.36%
1 Year98.44%
08 Nov 2023, 09:21 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹77.08, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹76.5

The current price of SJVN stock is 77.08, with a percent change of 0.76 and a net change of 0.58. This means that the stock has increased by 0.76% and the price has gone up by 0.58.

08 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹73.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3,378,546. The closing price for the stock was 73.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.