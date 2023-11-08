SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Soars on Strong Trading Performance

On the last day, the opening price of SJVN was ₹74.04, and the closing price was ₹73.45. The stock had a high of ₹77.3 and a low of ₹73.59. The market capitalization of SJVN is ₹30,062.93 crore, and its 52-week high and low are ₹83.69 and ₹30.39, respectively. The BSE volume for SJVN was 3,378,546 shares.
As of the current data, the stock price of SJVN is ₹77.2. There has been a percent change of 0.92, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.7, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 0.7 from its previous value.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|NHPC
|51.4
|1.14
|2.27
|56.78
|36.8
|51631.48
|Torrent Power
|762.6
|9.9
|1.32
|767.85
|420.07
|36651.84
|SJVN
|77.3
|0.8
|1.05
|83.69
|30.39
|30377.32
|NLC India
|150.55
|9.3
|6.58
|147.4
|69.79
|20875.81
|CESC
|88.44
|1.44
|1.66
|94.4
|62.25
|11723.34
The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is ₹77.28 with a percent change of 1.02. This means that the stock has increased by 1.02% from the previous trading day. The net change is 0.78, indicating that the stock has increased by 0.78 in value. Overall, the stock has experienced a small increase in value.
The low price of SJVN stock today was ₹76.84 and the high price was ₹78.53.
The current stock price of SJVN is ₹77.64. There has been a 1.49% increase in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of 1.14.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.67%
|3 Months
|38.76%
|6 Months
|105.09%
|YTD
|123.36%
|1 Year
|98.44%
The current price of SJVN stock is ₹77.08, with a percent change of 0.76 and a net change of 0.58. This means that the stock has increased by 0.76% and the price has gone up by ₹0.58.
On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3,378,546. The closing price for the stock was ₹73.45.
