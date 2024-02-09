Hello User
SJVN Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
08:10 AM IST
Livemint

SJVN stock price went up today, 09 Feb 2024, by 2.52 %. The stock closed at 146.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 150.65 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Stock Price Today

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, SJVN opened at 155 and closed at 146.95. The stock had a high of 160.9 and a low of 148.1. The market capitalization of SJVN is 59,202.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 170.45 and the 52-week low is 30.39. The stock had a trading volume of 7,592,734 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹146.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 7,592,734. The closing price for the shares was 146.95.

