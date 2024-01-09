SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN stock plummets as market struggles

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, SJVN opened at ₹96.22 and closed at ₹94.87. The stock reached a high of ₹96.97 and a low of ₹94.15. The market capitalization of SJVN is ₹37,132.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹100.4 and the 52-week low is ₹30.39. The BSE volume for SJVN shares on that day was 3,294,130.
Today, the low price of SJVN stock was ₹93.4, while the high price was ₹95.46.
The current data shows that the stock price of SJVN is ₹93.61. There has been a decrease of 0.93% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -0.88.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.67%
|3 Months
|24.41%
|6 Months
|101.17%
|YTD
|3.85%
|1 Year
|174.17%
The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is ₹94.49, with a percent change of -0.4 and a net change of -0.38. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.4% and the value has decreased by ₹0.38.
On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3,294,130. The closing price for the shares was ₹94.87.
