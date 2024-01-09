Hello User
SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN stock plummets as market struggles

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:11 AM IST
Livemint

SJVN stock price went down today, 09 Jan 2024, by -0.93 %. The stock closed at 94.49 per share. The stock is currently trading at 93.61 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Stock Price Today

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, SJVN opened at 96.22 and closed at 94.87. The stock reached a high of 96.97 and a low of 94.15. The market capitalization of SJVN is 37,132.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 100.4 and the 52-week low is 30.39. The BSE volume for SJVN shares on that day was 3,294,130.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 10:11 AM IST SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of SJVN stock was 93.4, while the high price was 95.46.

09 Jan 2024, 09:58 AM IST SJVN Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹93.61, down -0.93% from yesterday's ₹94.49

The current data shows that the stock price of SJVN is 93.61. There has been a decrease of 0.93% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -0.88.

09 Jan 2024, 09:39 AM IST SJVN share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.67%
3 Months24.41%
6 Months101.17%
YTD3.85%
1 Year174.17%
09 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹94.49, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹94.87

The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is 94.49, with a percent change of -0.4 and a net change of -0.38. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.4% and the value has decreased by 0.38.

09 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹94.87 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3,294,130. The closing price for the shares was 94.87.

