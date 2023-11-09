SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Soars as Investors Buy In

On the last day, SJVN had an open price of ₹77.34 and a close price of ₹76.5. The highest price reached during the day was ₹78.53, while the lowest price was ₹76.15. The market capitalization of SJVN is currently at ₹30,204.41 crore. The 52-week high for SJVN is ₹83.69, while the 52-week low is ₹30.39. The total BSE volume for SJVN on the last day was 2,618,685 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.23%
|3 Months
|43.19%
|6 Months
|109.25%
|YTD
|124.53%
|1 Year
|99.48%
The current data of SJVN stock shows that the price is ₹76.86 with a percent change of 0.47% and a net change of 0.36.
On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,618,685. The closing price for the day was ₹76.5.
