SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -3.03 %. The stock closed at 72.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 70.5 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN

On the last day, SJVN opened at 72.71 and closed at 72.75. The highest price of the day was 73.5, while the lowest price was 72. The market capitalization of SJVN is 28,569.61 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 83.69, and the 52-week low is 30.39. The BSE volume for the day was 2,017,044 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 10:15 AM IST SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of SJVN stock today was 69.6, while the high price was 71.25.

09 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST SJVN Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST SJVN share price NSE Live :SJVN trading at ₹70.5, down -3.03% from yesterday's ₹72.7

The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is 70.5, which represents a decrease of 3.03 percent. The net change is -2.2, indicating a negative movement in the stock price. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in value.

09 Oct 2023, 09:09 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹72.7, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹72.75

The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is 72.7, which represents a net change of -0.05 and a percent change of -0.07. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value. It is important to note that this data is subject to change as the stock market fluctuates.

09 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹72.75 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of shares traded for SJVN on the BSE was 2017044. The closing price for the shares was 72.75.

