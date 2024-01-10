Hello User
SJVN Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

SJVN stock price went down today, 10 Jan 2024, by -0.37 %. The stock closed at 94.49 per share. The stock is currently trading at 94.14 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Stock Price Today

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, SJVN had an opening price of 95.46 and a closing price of 94.49. The highest price reached during the day was 95.46, while the lowest price was 93.4. The market capitalization of SJVN is 36,995.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 100.4, and the 52-week low is 30.39. The BSE volume for the day was 2,701,250 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹94.49 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SJVN on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 2,701,250. The closing price for the stock was 94.49.

