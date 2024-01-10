SJVN Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, SJVN had an opening price of ₹95.46 and a closing price of ₹94.49. The highest price reached during the day was ₹95.46, while the lowest price was ₹93.4. The market capitalization of SJVN is ₹36,995.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹100.4, and the 52-week low is ₹30.39. The BSE volume for the day was 2,701,250 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.