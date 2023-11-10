SJVN Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

On the last day, SJVN opened at ₹77.44 and closed at ₹76.86. The stock had a high of ₹77.44 and a low of ₹73.8. The market capitalization of SJVN is ₹29,351.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹83.69 and the 52-week low is ₹30.39. The BSE volume for the stock was 842,211 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST
SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹76.86 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, SJVN on the BSE recorded a volume of 842,211 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹76.86.