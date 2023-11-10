Hello User
SJVN Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST
Livemint

SJVN stock price went down today, 10 Nov 2023, by -2.82 %. The stock closed at 76.86 per share. The stock is currently trading at 74.69 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN

On the last day, SJVN opened at 77.44 and closed at 76.86. The stock had a high of 77.44 and a low of 73.8. The market capitalization of SJVN is 29,351.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 83.69 and the 52-week low is 30.39. The BSE volume for the stock was 842,211 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

