SJVN Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2023

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Dec 2023, 09:41 AM IST
SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹89.94, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹88.63
11 Dec 2023, 09:31 AM IST
SJVN share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.42%
|3 Months
|32.11%
|6 Months
|142.54%
|YTD
|158.83%
|1 Year
|126.73%
11 Dec 2023, 09:03 AM IST
SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹88.63, down -2.52% from yesterday's ₹90.92
11 Dec 2023, 08:06 AM IST
SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹90.92 on last trading day