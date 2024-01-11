Hello User
SJVN Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN stock price went down today, 11 Jan 2024, by -3.4 %. The stock closed at 94.14 per share. The stock is currently trading at 90.94 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Stock Price Today

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, SJVN opened at 94.5 and closed at 94.14. The stock reached a high of 94.53 and a low of 88.85. The market capitalization of SJVN is 35,737.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 100.4 and the 52-week low is 30.39. On the BSE, a total of 4,542,219 shares of SJVN were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹94.14 on last trading day

On the last day, SJVN (BSE: 533206) had a trading volume of 4,542,219 shares. The closing price for the stock was 94.14.

