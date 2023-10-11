Hello User
SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Surges in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
SJVN stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 0.69 %. The stock closed at 71 per share. The stock is currently trading at 71.49 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:12 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹71.49, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹71

SJVN stock price is currently 71.49, with a percent change of 0.69 and a net change of 0.49.

11 Oct 2023, 08:17 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹69.64 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,150,902. The closing price for the shares was 69.64.

