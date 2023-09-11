SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Soars in Today's Trading Session

On the last day of trading, the share price of SJVN opened at ₹66.85 and closed at ₹64. The highest price reached during the day was ₹69, while the lowest was ₹66.3. The market capitalization of SJVN stands at ₹27,115.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹67.29 and the 52-week low is ₹29.9. The BSE volume for SJVN shares on the last trading day was 1,693,411.

