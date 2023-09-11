Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Soars in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN stock price went up today, 11 Sep 2023, by 8.33 %. The stock closed at 64 per share. The stock is currently trading at 69.33 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN

On the last day of trading, the share price of SJVN opened at 66.85 and closed at 64. The highest price reached during the day was 69, while the lowest was 66.3. The market capitalization of SJVN stands at 27,115.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 67.29 and the 52-week low is 29.9. The BSE volume for SJVN shares on the last trading day was 1,693,411.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Sep 2023, 10:08 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹69.33, up 8.33% from yesterday's ₹64

The stock price of SJVN has increased by 8.33% and the net change is 5.33. The current price of the stock is 69.33.

11 Sep 2023, 09:40 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹64 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,752,686. The closing price for the shares was 64.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.