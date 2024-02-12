Hello User
SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Plummets in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:55 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2024, by -14.08 %. The stock closed at 140.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 120.8 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Stock Price Today

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, SJVN had an open price of 151.65 and a close price of 150.65. The stock had a high of 151.9 and a low of 137.55. The market capitalization of SJVN is 55,252.92 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 170.45, while the 52-week low is 30.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,172,631 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:55 AM IST SJVN Live Updates

12 Feb 2024, 09:50 AM IST SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹120.8, down -14.08% from yesterday's ₹140.6

The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is 120.8, with a percent change of -14.08 and a net change of -19.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant decrease in value. Investors who hold SJVN stock may have incurred losses due to this decrease. It is important to note that this data is based on the current market conditions and can change rapidly.

12 Feb 2024, 09:31 AM IST SJVN share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.2%
3 Months68.09%
6 Months152.56%
YTD54.54%
1 Year335.14%
12 Feb 2024, 09:12 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹122.25, down -13.05% from yesterday's ₹140.6

The current data of SJVN stock shows that the price is 122.25. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 13.05%, resulting in a net change of -18.35.

12 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹150.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 8,172,631. The closing price for the shares was 150.65.

