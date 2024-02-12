SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Plummets in Trading

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, SJVN had an open price of ₹151.65 and a close price of ₹150.65. The stock had a high of ₹151.9 and a low of ₹137.55. The market capitalization of SJVN is ₹55,252.92 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹170.45, while the 52-week low is ₹30.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,172,631 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is ₹120.8, with a percent change of -14.08 and a net change of -19.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant decrease in value. Investors who hold SJVN stock may have incurred losses due to this decrease. It is important to note that this data is based on the current market conditions and can change rapidly.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.2%
|3 Months
|68.09%
|6 Months
|152.56%
|YTD
|54.54%
|1 Year
|335.14%
The current data of SJVN stock shows that the price is ₹122.25. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 13.05%, resulting in a net change of -18.35.
On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 8,172,631. The closing price for the shares was ₹150.65.
