SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Sees Strong Gains in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN stock price went up today, 12 Jan 2024, by 0.95 %. The stock closed at 93.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 94.09 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Stock Price Today

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, SJVN opened at 90.73 and closed at 90.94. The highest price during the day was 93.7, while the lowest price was 90.73. The market capitalization of SJVN is 36,625.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 100.4, and the 52-week low is 30.39. The BSE volume for SJVN shares was 3,311,203.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 10:22 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹94.09, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹93.2

The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is 94.09, with a percent change of 0.95 and a net change of 0.89. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.95% and has gained 0.89 points.

12 Jan 2024, 10:11 AM IST SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for SJVN stock is as follows: Today's low price: 93.6 Today's high price: 95.14

12 Jan 2024, 09:58 AM IST SJVN Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:56 AM IST SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹94.79, up 1.71% from yesterday's ₹93.2

The stock price of SJVN is currently at 94.79, with a percent change of 1.71 and a net change of 1.59. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

12 Jan 2024, 09:38 AM IST SJVN share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.96%
3 Months21.82%
6 Months104.05%
YTD2.42%
1 Year175.59%
12 Jan 2024, 09:15 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹94.05, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹93.2

The current data of SJVN stock shows that the price is 94.05, with a percent change of 0.91 and a net change of 0.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.91% from the previous trading session, resulting in a net gain of 0.85.

12 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹90.94 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of SJVN shares on the BSE was 3,311,203 shares. The closing price for the shares was 90.94.

