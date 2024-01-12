SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Sees Strong Gains in Trading Today

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, SJVN opened at ₹90.73 and closed at ₹90.94. The highest price during the day was ₹93.7, while the lowest price was ₹90.73. The market capitalization of SJVN is ₹36,625.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹100.4, and the 52-week low is ₹30.39. The BSE volume for SJVN shares was 3,311,203.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is ₹94.09, with a percent change of 0.95 and a net change of 0.89. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.95% and has gained 0.89 points.
The current day's high and low data for SJVN stock is as follows: Today's low price: ₹93.6 Today's high price: ₹95.14
The stock price of SJVN is currently at ₹94.79, with a percent change of 1.71 and a net change of 1.59. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.96%
|3 Months
|21.82%
|6 Months
|104.05%
|YTD
|2.42%
|1 Year
|175.59%
The current data of SJVN stock shows that the price is ₹94.05, with a percent change of 0.91 and a net change of 0.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.91% from the previous trading session, resulting in a net gain of 0.85.
On the last day of trading, the volume of SJVN shares on the BSE was 3,311,203 shares. The closing price for the shares was ₹90.94.
