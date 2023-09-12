SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Shares Surge on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, SJVN opened at ₹66.85 and closed at ₹64. The stock had a high of ₹76.8 and a low of ₹66.3. The market capitalization of SJVN is ₹30,180.83 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹67.29 and ₹29.9 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 13,034,681 shares on BSE.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|18.15%
|3 Months
|88.6%
|6 Months
|144.59%
|YTD
|124.23%
|1 Year
|144.98%
The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is ₹76.8 with a percent change of 20 and a net change of 12.8. This means that the stock has increased by 20% and the price has gone up by ₹12.8. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.
On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, a total of 13,034,681 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹64.
