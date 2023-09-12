Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Shares Surge on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN stock price went up today, 12 Sep 2023, by 20 %. The stock closed at 64 per share. The stock is currently trading at 76.8 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN

On the last day, SJVN opened at 66.85 and closed at 64. The stock had a high of 76.8 and a low of 66.3. The market capitalization of SJVN is 30,180.83 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 67.29 and 29.9 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 13,034,681 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST SJVN share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week18.15%
3 Months88.6%
6 Months144.59%
YTD124.23%
1 Year144.98%
12 Sep 2023, 09:04 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹76.8, up 20% from yesterday's ₹64

The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is 76.8 with a percent change of 20 and a net change of 12.8. This means that the stock has increased by 20% and the price has gone up by 12.8. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.

12 Sep 2023, 08:13 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹64 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, a total of 13,034,681 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 64.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.