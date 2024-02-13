Hello User
SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stocks Plummet Amid Market Uncertainty

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 10:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -5.24 %. The stock closed at 112.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 106.6 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Stock Price Today

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, SJVN's stock opened at 122.25 and closed at 140.6. The highest price reached during the day was 130.65, while the lowest price was 112.5. The market capitalization of SJVN is 44,210.2 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 170.45 and 30.39, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 16,089,140 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:20 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹106.6, down -5.24% from yesterday's ₹112.5

The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is 106.6, with a percent change of -5.24. This means that the stock has decreased by 5.24% compared to the previous trading period. The net change is -5.9, indicating a decrease of 5.9 rupees in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value in the current trading period.

13 Feb 2024, 10:13 AM IST SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of SJVN stock was 100.65 and the high price was 114.

13 Feb 2024, 09:57 AM IST SJVN Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:50 AM IST SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹102.05, down -9.29% from yesterday's ₹112.5

Based on the given data, the current price of SJVN stock is 102.05. There has been a percent change of -9.29, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -10.45, which suggests a decline in the stock price of SJVN.

13 Feb 2024, 09:37 AM IST SJVN share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-24.17%
3 Months34.39%
6 Months95.4%
YTD23.64%
1 Year247.6%
13 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹112.5, down -19.99% from yesterday's ₹140.6

The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is 112.5 with a percent change of -19.99 and a net change of -28.1. This indicates that there has been a significant decrease in the stock price, with a negative percent change and net change. It suggests that investors have been selling off their SJVN stock, resulting in a decline in its value. This could be due to various factors such as poor financial performance or negative market sentiment towards the company. Investors should closely monitor the situation and consider the potential risks before making any investment decisions.

13 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹140.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 16,089,140. The closing price of the shares was 140.6.

