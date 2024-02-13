SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stocks Plummet Amid Market Uncertainty

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, SJVN's stock opened at ₹122.25 and closed at ₹140.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹130.65, while the lowest price was ₹112.5. The market capitalization of SJVN is ₹44,210.2 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹170.45 and ₹30.39, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 16,089,140 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is ₹106.6, with a percent change of -5.24. This means that the stock has decreased by 5.24% compared to the previous trading period. The net change is -5.9, indicating a decrease of 5.9 rupees in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value in the current trading period.
Today, the low price of SJVN stock was ₹100.65 and the high price was ₹114.
Based on the given data, the current price of SJVN stock is ₹102.05. There has been a percent change of -9.29, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -10.45, which suggests a decline in the stock price of SJVN.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-24.17%
|3 Months
|34.39%
|6 Months
|95.4%
|YTD
|23.64%
|1 Year
|247.6%
The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is ₹112.5 with a percent change of -19.99 and a net change of -28.1. This indicates that there has been a significant decrease in the stock price, with a negative percent change and net change. It suggests that investors have been selling off their SJVN stock, resulting in a decline in its value. This could be due to various factors such as poor financial performance or negative market sentiment towards the company. Investors should closely monitor the situation and consider the potential risks before making any investment decisions.
On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 16,089,140. The closing price of the shares was ₹140.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!