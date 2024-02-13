SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stocks Plummet Amid Market Uncertainty

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, SJVN's stock opened at ₹122.25 and closed at ₹140.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹130.65, while the lowest price was ₹112.5. The market capitalization of SJVN is ₹44,210.2 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹170.45 and ₹30.39, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 16,089,140 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.