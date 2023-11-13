SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

On the last day, SJVN opened at ₹76.94 and closed at ₹75.80. The stock reached a high of ₹77.37 and a low of ₹76.25. The market capitalization of SJVN is ₹30,043.28 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹83.69 and ₹30.39 respectively. The BSE volume for SJVN was 596,320 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of SJVN stock is ₹75.49, with a percent change of -1.32 and a net change of -1.01. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.32% and has experienced a decrease of 1.01 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.64%
|3 Months
|37.09%
|6 Months
|106.82%
|YTD
|121.31%
|1 Year
|105.42%
The current data for SJVN stock shows that its price is ₹75.99. There has been a percent change of -0.67, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.51, further confirming the decrease.
On the last day, SJVN had a trading volume of 596,320 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹75.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!