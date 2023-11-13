Hello User
SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:50 AM IST
Livemint

SJVN stock price went down today, 13 Nov 2023, by -1.32 %. The stock closed at 76.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 75.49 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN

On the last day, SJVN opened at 76.94 and closed at 75.80. The stock reached a high of 77.37 and a low of 76.25. The market capitalization of SJVN is 30,043.28 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 83.69 and 30.39 respectively. The BSE volume for SJVN was 596,320 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST SJVN Live Updates

13 Nov 2023, 09:45 AM IST SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹75.49, down -1.32% from yesterday's ₹76.5

The current price of SJVN stock is 75.49, with a percent change of -1.32 and a net change of -1.01. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.32% and has experienced a decrease of 1.01 points.

13 Nov 2023, 09:39 AM IST SJVN share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.64%
3 Months37.09%
6 Months106.82%
YTD121.31%
1 Year105.42%
13 Nov 2023, 09:20 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹75.99, down -0.67% from yesterday's ₹76.5

The current data for SJVN stock shows that its price is 75.99. There has been a percent change of -0.67, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.51, further confirming the decrease.

13 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹75.8 on last trading day

On the last day, SJVN had a trading volume of 596,320 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 75.8.

