SJVN Share Price Live blog for 13 Sep 2023

On the last day, SJVN had an open price of ₹81.5. The close price was ₹76.8, with a high of ₹83.18 and a low of ₹68.5. The market capitalization for SJVN is ₹27,685.41 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at ₹76.8, while the 52-week low was ₹29.9. The BSE volume for SJVN shares was 12,577,902.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.