SJVN Share Price Live blog for 13 Sep 2023

On the last day, SJVN had an open price of ₹81.5. The close price was ₹76.8, with a high of ₹83.18 and a low of ₹68.5. The market capitalization for SJVN is ₹27,685.41 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at ₹76.8, while the 52-week low was ₹29.9. The BSE volume for SJVN shares was 12,577,902.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
13 Sep 2023, 08:03 AM IST
SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹76.8 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 12,577,902. The closing price for the stock was ₹76.8.