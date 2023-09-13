Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

SJVN Share Price Live blog for 13 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN stock price went down today, 13 Sep 2023, by -8.27 %. The stock closed at 76.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 70.45 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN

On the last day, SJVN had an open price of 81.5. The close price was 76.8, with a high of 83.18 and a low of 68.5. The market capitalization for SJVN is 27,685.41 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at 76.8, while the 52-week low was 29.9. The BSE volume for SJVN shares was 12,577,902.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Sep 2023, 08:03 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹76.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 12,577,902. The closing price for the stock was 76.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.