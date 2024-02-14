SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of SJVN was ₹106.15 and the closing price was ₹112.5. The stock reached a high of ₹114 and a low of ₹100.65 during the day. The market capitalization of SJVN is ₹42,500.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹170.45 and the 52-week low is ₹30.39. The BSE volume for SJVN was 15,089,222 shares.
The current data for SJVN stock shows that the stock price is ₹112.55. There has been a 4.07 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.4.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-26.4%
|3 Months
|28.37%
|6 Months
|87.92%
|YTD
|18.91%
|1 Year
|236.39%
The current price of SJVN stock is ₹108.15, with a percent change of -3.87 and a net change of -4.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.
On the last day of trading, SJVN had a BSE volume of 15,089,222 shares and closed at a price of ₹112.5 per share.
