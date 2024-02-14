Hello User
SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
SJVN stock price went up today, 14 Feb 2024, by 4.07 %. The stock closed at 108.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 112.55 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Stock Price Today

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of SJVN was 106.15 and the closing price was 112.5. The stock reached a high of 114 and a low of 100.65 during the day. The market capitalization of SJVN is 42,500.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 170.45 and the 52-week low is 30.39. The BSE volume for SJVN was 15,089,222 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 09:51 AM IST SJVN Live Updates

14 Feb 2024, 09:50 AM IST SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹112.55, up 4.07% from yesterday's ₹108.15

The current data for SJVN stock shows that the stock price is 112.55. There has been a 4.07 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.4.

14 Feb 2024, 09:32 AM IST SJVN share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-26.4%
3 Months28.37%
6 Months87.92%
YTD18.91%
1 Year236.39%
14 Feb 2024, 09:06 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹108.15, down -3.87% from yesterday's ₹112.5

The current price of SJVN stock is 108.15, with a percent change of -3.87 and a net change of -4.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

14 Feb 2024, 08:13 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹112.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, SJVN had a BSE volume of 15,089,222 shares and closed at a price of 112.5 per share.

