SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Soars on Strong Trading Day

On the last day, SJVN opened at ₹70.71 and closed at ₹70.45. The highest price it reached during the day was ₹76.8, while the lowest was ₹70. The market capitalization of SJVN is ₹29,823.22 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹83.18, and the 52-week low is ₹29.9. The stock had a BSE volume of 9,209,760 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|22.32%
|3 Months
|85.0%
|6 Months
|142.11%
|YTD
|121.61%
|1 Year
|139.06%
Based on the current data, the stock price of SJVN is ₹75.89. There has been a 7.72 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.44.
On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 9,209,760. The closing price for the shares was ₹70.45.
