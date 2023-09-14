Hello User
SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Soars on Strong Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN stock price went up today, 14 Sep 2023, by 7.72 %. The stock closed at 70.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 75.89 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN

On the last day, SJVN opened at 70.71 and closed at 70.45. The highest price it reached during the day was 76.8, while the lowest was 70. The market capitalization of SJVN is 29,823.22 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 83.18, and the 52-week low is 29.9. The stock had a BSE volume of 9,209,760 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Sep 2023, 09:33 AM IST SJVN Live Updates

14 Sep 2023, 09:32 AM IST SJVN share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week22.32%
3 Months85.0%
6 Months142.11%
YTD121.61%
1 Year139.06%
14 Sep 2023, 09:01 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹75.89, up 7.72% from yesterday's ₹70.45

Based on the current data, the stock price of SJVN is 75.89. There has been a 7.72 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.44.

14 Sep 2023, 08:06 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹70.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 9,209,760. The closing price for the shares was 70.45.

